Ex-Minister’s wife leads husband's campaign for Edo governorship race

News Agency Of Nigeria

While eulogising Agba, Okoebor said the former minister had distinguished himself in various capacities.

Ex-Minister's wife leads husband's campaign for Edo governorship race [NAN]
Ex-Minister’s wife leads husband's campaign for Edo governorship race [NAN]

Mrs Agba said this on Sunday in Benin, during the diaspora awareness meeting of the Edo Women in Diaspora (EWID) with women leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the state.

Represented by Mrs Roseline Odiye, Convener of EWID, Agba appealed for support for her husband from women in 18 Local Government Areas of the state, to actualise the plan.

She said that women needed to occupy prominent roles because of their capacity to deliver in any given assignment and their compassion for humanity.

Speaking in her capacity, Odiye, said Agba represented all that would be needed to deliver effective leadership and development in the state.

While noting that they were not politicians, Odiye said that they decided to canvass support for the former minister because of his records in both public and private offices.

The support, she said would not end at soliciting for votes for him, but to go all out to mobilise resources to achieve the ambition.

She said the group was out to secure the future of the children and those yet unborn in the state.

“We are ‘poli-thinkers’ and not politicians. We envisage what we want for our children. We will put our heads together to make sure that we get someone that is right for us.

“Clem Agba is the right person who has exemplified leadership in both public and private positions he has held.

“We believe that under his leadership as the state governor, women will play an important role in the development of our dear state and beyond.

“He also has the capacity to build a better state for us and our children yet unborn,” Odiye said.

On her part, Dr Mercy Grant, Chairperson, EIWD, said Agba’s nomination would not only boost the APC's chances of winning the election but would also ensure the overall development and well-being of the people of the state.

She said the aspirant’s expertise and competence made him the ideal candidate to lead Edo towards progress and prosperity.

“We hope that our plea will be considered and that Agba will emerge as the party’s choice for the governorship election in Edo State,” she stated.

Similarly, the state APC woman leader, Mrs Betty Okoebor, said the party paraded technocrats and household names for the governorship election slated for 2024.

While eulogising Agba, Okoebor said the former minister had distinguished himself in various capacities.

She promised to spread the EIWD message to the women in different parts of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

We're not owing civil servants December salary - FG

We're not owing civil servants December salary - FG

