Ex Information minister, Nweke, emerges Enugu APGA Governorship Flag-bearer

Former Minister of Information, Chief Frank Nweke, has emerged the Governorship Flag-bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Enugu State.

Nweke’s emergence on Sunday in Enugu, followed the successful governorship primary election organised by the party’s Electoral Committee, led by Chief Uchenna Okagbue.

The former minister polled a total of 273 votes out of 555 votes cast during the exercise, monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to defeat his closest rival, Chief Jeff Nnamani, who polled 267 votes.

Other aspirants, who trailed behind, included: Mr Uchenna Nwegbo, who polled nine votes; Rev Donatus Obi-Ozoemena, four votes, and Mr Donatus Udeh, two votes.

Declaring Nweke the winner, Okagbue commended the aspirants for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner throughout the process.

“I will also appreciate the delegates for their patience and discipline throughout the whole process as well,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Nweke thanked the state’s electoral committee and party delegates for conducting a peaceful and credible election.

He noted that his major concern was the development of Enugu State, and its repositioning on the path of growth and all round development.

He said: “I will run an inclusive campaign to redeem our state, and I passionately appeal to other aspirants to support the APGA movement to take over Enugu State Government affairs by 2023.

“Our business is to take over Enugu State government. This victory, which is for the party, is just one step towards taking over government in Enugu State.

“We will march forward towards achieving this feat. We know that the next nine months before the election will be challenging, but with your prayers and support, we shall get there and conquer,” he said.

A total of 555 delegates voted in the primary election; nd there was no void vote in the entire votes cast.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

