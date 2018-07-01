Pulse.ng logo
Ex-Governor Attahiru Bafarawa declares for President

Ex-Governor Attahiru Bafarawa declares for President

Bafarawa said he will stand for election on the platform People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

  • Published:
Ex-Governor Attahiru Bafarawa declares for President play

Attahiru Bafarawa

(Premium Times)
Former Governor of Sokoto state, Attahiru Bafarawa has declared that he will be running for President in 2019.

According to Daily Trust, Bafarawa said he will stand for election under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) umbrella.

Buhari is my student

The former Governor also said that he brought President Buhari into politics.

According to Bafarawa, "President Buhari is my student. I brought him into politics. I gave him ticket to contest when I was the national chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party. Therefore I know how to run the affairs of the country and the party.”

"Politics is my profession. I am a grassroots politician spanning for over four decade,” he added.

Bafarawa also blamed Nigerians for allowing unprofessional politicians to be in power and run government.

ALSO READ: Northern leaders reject Buhari ahead of 2019 elections

According to him, the way the All Progressives Congress (APC) is running the country, has given rise to the call for restructuring in Nigeria.

Also, The Nation has reported that former President Olusgeun Obasanjo and a group of ex-Generals have come together to unseat President Buhari in 2019.

Some of the former military chiefs include: Lt. General Theophilus Danjuma, former Military President Ibrahim Babangida, former Head of State Abdulsalam Abubakar, General Zamani Lekwot and General Joshua Dongoyaro.

