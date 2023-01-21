ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-Gov Nyako drums support for Tinubu, Binani

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former Adamawa governor, Murtala Nyako on Friday solicited massive votes for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and the governorship candidate in the state, Sen. Aishatu Binani.

President Muhammadu Buhari, APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC Governorship candidate in Adamawa state, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani.
At the national level, we have Bola Tinubu for president, and Sen. Aishatu Binani for Adamawa governor.

“Also vote for all APC candidates for national and state assembly election,” he said.

Binani, who is the only female gubernatorial candidate fielded by the APC, urged party supporters to pray for her victory at the poll.

She also urged the electorate to vote for Tinubu and other candidates of the party at all levels.

The governorship hopeful promised to provide good leadership, if elected as the first female governor of the state.

The APC Chairman in the state, Mr Samaila Tadawus advised Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to enable them to exercise their franchise.

