Ex-Gov Nyako drums support for Tinubu, Binani

“At the national level, we have Bola Tinubu for president, and Sen. Aishatu Binani for Adamawa governor.

“Also vote for all APC candidates for national and state assembly election,” he said.

Binani, who is the only female gubernatorial candidate fielded by the APC, urged party supporters to pray for her victory at the poll.

She also urged the electorate to vote for Tinubu and other candidates of the party at all levels.

The governorship hopeful promised to provide good leadership, if elected as the first female governor of the state.