RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ex-Ekiti Deputy Gov., Olusola-Eleka withdraws from senatorial race

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A former Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, has pulled out of the Ekiti South Senatorial District race.

Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka,
Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka,

Olusola-Eleka, a former Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 election, announced his withdrawal on Thursday in a letter he personally signed and addressed to the party.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olusola-Eleka was endorsed by former Gov. Ayo Fayose about a month ago to contest for Ekiti South Senatorial seat on the platform of the PDP.

The former deputy governor in the letter said he took the decision having consulted widely with his supporters across the 16 local government areas of the state.

He said he agreed to contest the senatorial seat following emissaries from Fayose and pressure from stakeholders.

“To my great surprise, Mr Ayodele Fayose who openly endorsed my candidacy for senate in my town, discretely aided another person from the same constituency to pick the same senatorial form.

“The above left me with no choice but to consider his endorsement as a facade and decoy,” he said.

Olusola-Eleka claimed that he contested in the last governorship primary of the party in which he came third.

“As a patriotic party man who is determined to protect the interest and ethos of the party, I congratulated the winner, Otunba Bisi Kolawole who is currently the candidate of the party.

“I have decided not to dwell where there is no sincerity of purpose but an arrogant display of deception and hence, pull out from the contest.

“The integrity I have built over the years is beyond any ambition.

“I am available for further arrangements that will unite the party in the build-up to the governorship election, slated to hold on June 18, 2022.

“Your Excellency is hereby assured of my utmost commitment to the party at the state and beyond,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obaseki says Benin River Port will enhance economic diversification

Obaseki says Benin River Port will enhance economic diversification

Buhari appoints Adamu Tutuwa as new DG FIIRO

Buhari appoints Adamu Tutuwa as new DG FIIRO

2023: Tinubu woos Kano APC delegates ahead of party primary

2023: Tinubu woos Kano APC delegates ahead of party primary

Ex-Ekiti Deputy Gov., Olusola-Eleka withdraws from senatorial race

Ex-Ekiti Deputy Gov., Olusola-Eleka withdraws from senatorial race

Lawan, Orji Kalu visit Katsina ahead of APC presidential primaries

Lawan, Orji Kalu visit Katsina ahead of APC presidential primaries

Akeredolu insists Nigeria must adopt restructuring

Akeredolu insists Nigeria must adopt restructuring

Scenes as Kano Lawmaker rejoins APC after few days in NNPP

Scenes as Kano Lawmaker rejoins APC after few days in NNPP

Only leaders with a touch of madness can fix Nigeria - Obasanjo

Only leaders with a touch of madness can fix Nigeria - Obasanjo

Lagos residents express divergent views on okada ban

Lagos residents express divergent views on okada ban

Trending

Blasphemy: After voter threats, Atiku retracts comment on Sokoto college murder

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. (BusinessDay)

2023: Tinubu to dump APC if ...

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Ganduje refuses to endorse Amaechi’s presidential bid, says Kano is a swing state

Rotimi Amaechi and Abdullahi Ganduje (Naijanews)

9 APC presidential aspirants set to step down for Senate President — Orji Kalu

Uzor Kalu and Ahmed Lawan (SaharaReporters)