A former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu has hailed the leadership style of President Buhari.

According to Premium Times, Ribadu also said that Buhari has changed the political landscape of the country.

According to him, the President has relegated money politics, adding that his campaign supporters are being driven by passion and sacrifice.

The former EFCC boss said this on Friday, February 1, 2019, while speaking at a workshop for canvassers across the 36 states of the federation.

Ribadu said “This is a project of sacrifice because for the first time in Nigerian history, a sitting government is running a people-driven campaign devoid of public funds.

“Some may not be happy this is happening but it is very good for our country and our politics.

“This project is about us, and about our country. We, therefore, must come out to support it and sacrifice.

“We have to join hands together to rescue this nation, we don’t want things to go bad like they were before. We don’t want anyone to steal from our own common again. We don’t want anyone to come and sell some things that belong to all of us to his own few friends. We want justice and fairness, we want to show that nobody is above the law in our own country.

“You (the canvassers) are all believers. You people make this sacrifice as volunteers that have agreed to come collectively to improve ourselves and go to the field. We intend to go to every single door, every single house, every single hamlet, you are going to train others who are also going to carry out this responsibility.

“I know that we are prepared and we have the best people that are going to do the work for us. We are not rich but we will deliver Muhammadu Buhari Insha Allah.”

Nuhu Ribadu is the director of field operations for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council.