The immediate past deputy governor of Imo State, Gerald Irona, was remanded in prison custody by a Magistrates' court in Owerri, on Thursday, March 09, 2023.
BREAKING: Ex-deputy governor of Imo remanded in prison by the court
Imo state would be made ungovernable if...
Recommended articles
The presiding magistrate, C. N Ezerioha, ordered his detention at the Owerri correctional centre after hearing the arguments of the prosecution counsel and defence counsel.
The court stated that it did not have jurisdiction over the matter.
What you should know: Irona was reportedly arrested on Wednesday, March 08, at his Owerri residence at around 10:15 am and detained at the Imo state police command before being arraigned in court.
Why Irona was arrested: He is said to have made a statement that Imo state would be made ungovernable during the Supreme Court battle between Governor Hope Uzodimma and former Governor Emeka Ihedioha, if Ihedioha was removed from office.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng