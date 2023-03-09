ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Ex-deputy governor of Imo remanded in prison by the court

Ima Elijah

Imo state would be made ungovernable if...

Gerald Irona
Gerald Irona

The immediate past deputy governor of Imo State, Gerald Irona, was remanded in prison custody by a Magistrates' court in Owerri, on Thursday, March 09, 2023.

Recommended articles

The presiding magistrate, C. N Ezerioha, ordered his detention at the Owerri correctional centre after hearing the arguments of the prosecution counsel and defence counsel.

The court stated that it did not have jurisdiction over the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

What you should know: Irona was reportedly arrested on Wednesday, March 08, at his Owerri residence at around 10:15 am and detained at the Imo state police command before being arraigned in court.

Why Irona was arrested: He is said to have made a statement that Imo state would be made ungovernable during the Supreme Court battle between Governor Hope Uzodimma and former Governor Emeka Ihedioha, if Ihedioha was removed from office.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 NASS: Female politicians, activists react as only 3 women emerged senators-elect

2023 NASS: Female politicians, activists react as only 3 women emerged senators-elect

BREAKING: Ex-deputy governor of Imo remanded in prison by the court

BREAKING: Ex-deputy governor of Imo remanded in prison by the court

Yoruba politicians stayed silent during herdsmen invasion – LP’s Rhodes-Vivour

Yoruba politicians stayed silent during herdsmen invasion – LP’s Rhodes-Vivour

Lagos Train Accident: Sanwo-Olu suspends campaigns, declares 3 days of mourning

Lagos Train Accident: Sanwo-Olu suspends campaigns, declares 3 days of mourning

Train accident: Jandor visits scene, seeks provision of barriers at level – crossings

Train accident: Jandor visits scene, seeks provision of barriers at level – crossings

FG inaugurates Nigeria Startup Act implementation committee

FG inaugurates Nigeria Startup Act implementation committee

Tinubu supports Gov. Abiodun’s re-election in Ogun – Senator

Tinubu supports Gov. Abiodun’s re-election in Ogun – Senator

Train Accident: Sanwo-Olu sad, commiserates with victims’ families

Train Accident: Sanwo-Olu sad, commiserates with victims’ families

Our victory in court, sign of victory at poll - Bwacha

Our victory in court, sign of victory at poll - Bwacha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

A drug baron has won election in Nigeria - Atiku quotes Austrian Newspaper

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Julius-Abure

LP dissolves Rivers Executive Council for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu sets up reconciliation committee to meet Atiku, Obi, others