BREAKING: Ex-deputy governor of Imo remanded in prison by the court

The presiding magistrate, C. N Ezerioha, ordered his detention at the Owerri correctional centre after hearing the arguments of the prosecution counsel and defence counsel.

The court stated that it did not have jurisdiction over the matter.

What you should know: Irona was reportedly arrested on Wednesday, March 08, at his Owerri residence at around 10:15 am and detained at the Imo state police command before being arraigned in court.