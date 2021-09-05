Ex-Bayelsa Governor Dickson denies rift with Gov Diri

Dickson, who is a now a senator representing Bayelsa West District said he decided to maintain a distance from his sucessor’s administration in order to give the governor a respectable space to operate.

The ex-governor said this on Sunday, September 5, 2021, in Sagbama during a grand reception in honour of leaders from the district by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He also said he was constantly in touch with Diri, especially on issues bordering on the development of the state.

Dickson, however, urged party members to shun all forms of division and support the current administration, saying the PDP can only be strong when it is united.

While thanking Diri for his developmental strides, the ex-governor promised to continue to diligently serve the people of the state and the leaders of his senatorial district.

In his speech, the governor said the PDP remained the party of choice for Bayelsans, adding that it would be difficult to beat the party in any election in the state.