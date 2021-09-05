RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ex-Bayelsa Governor Dickson denies rift with Gov Diri

Dickson says he maintains a distance in order to give the governor a respectable space to operate.

Bayelsa Governor, Duoye Diri and and ex-governor of the state Seriake Dickson (PG)
The immediate past governor of Bayelsa state, Senator Seriake Dickson has denied any rift with his successor, Governor Douye Diri.

Dickson, who is a now a senator representing Bayelsa West District said he decided to maintain a distance from his sucessor’s administration in order to give the governor a respectable space to operate.

The ex-governor said this on Sunday, September 5, 2021, in Sagbama during a grand reception in honour of leaders from the district by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He also said he was constantly in touch with Diri, especially on issues bordering on the development of the state.

Dickson, however, urged party members to shun all forms of division and support the current administration, saying the PDP can only be strong when it is united.

While thanking Diri for his developmental strides, the ex-governor promised to continue to diligently serve the people of the state and the leaders of his senatorial district.

In his speech, the governor said the PDP remained the party of choice for Bayelsans, adding that it would be difficult to beat the party in any election in the state.

He stressed that the PDP was firmly rooted in Bayelsa and had embarked on projects that had endeared it to the people.

