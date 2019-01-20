A former spokesman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has warned the Federal Government against arresting the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Frank said that there are plans to frame Atiku with allegations that he was involved in the collapse of Bank PHB.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed had earlier disclosed that the PDP flag-bearer will be questioned over his involvement in alleged shady deals with the bank.

Lai Mohammed’s lie

According to Daily Post, the former APC spokesman described the minister of information as a liar.

“Lai knows that the castle of deceit he erected around Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has since been shattered with the candidate’s trip to America and the positive media sensation that greeted the visit around the world.

“Lai is simply dazed and has nothing to say. But rather than keep quiet for once, he decided to spin the unthinkable which to a large extent typifies the undesirable hallucinatory effects occasioned by overdose of codeine or tramadol.

“Atiku has visited America and returned. Lai’s subtle blackmail against the American Government when he accused them of taking sides in the presidential elections if they grant Atiku visa, was simply trashed. Buhari has been rejected. The APC has been rejected and the world is not hiding it.”

Calls out Buhari

Frank also accused aides and family members of corruption, saying: “Let Buhari and his family explain to Nigerians their role in the acquisition of 9Mobile and Keystone Bank.

“Let Buhari Order the probe of his Deputy, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who has been heavily indicted by the House of Representatives Committee probing the illegal diversion N5billion relief fund meant for suffering Internally Displaced Persons in the Northeast at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“Besides, let Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State be made to clear bribery allegations against him to the tune of five millon dollars.

“Let Buhari cause the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babaceer Lawal to face trial over his alleged diversion of relief funds meant for IDPs in the Northeast.

“Let the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari explain his role in the MTN’s bribery scandal."

Adding that “Atiku is a law abiding citizen and a firm believer in the rule of law. He is prepared to answer any question put to him by the administration provided that such questions do not arise from trumped up charges targeted at impugning his character and integrity ahead of the presidential election election.

“Be that as it may, Nigerians are vigilant and ready to resist any move to deny them of a credible choice in the forthcoming presidential elections through calculated arrest, interrogation, intimidation, embarrassment or campaign of calumny against Atiku.”

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is the major contender in the upcoming presidential election scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 16, 2019.