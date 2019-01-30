A former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has called on members of the international community to ignore the warning issued by the Federal Government.

The US, UK and EU issued statements calling for calm and a peaceful resolution of the issues arising suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

The Federal Government through the ministry of foreign affairs, later issued a warning to foreign countries not to dabble into Nigeria’s affairs.

According to Daily Post, Frank said it is surprising that Buhari’s government issued a warning to the international community not to interfere, when some foreign powers allegedly helped him win the 2015 election.

The former APC spokesman also said “Before 2015, Buhari did not tell those countries to back up when he was enjoying their support. When he was sick and badly needed treatment, he didn’t threaten them.

”When the country needed ammunition to fight Boko Haram, their interventions were important, when Buhari needed the return of Abacha loot, he went about begging but for a selfish reason, he doesn’t want a foreign intervention now. Of course, the tyrannical tendency in the former dictator wouldn’t allow democratic societies’ influence.

“During Buhari military rule in the ’80s, Nigeria became a pariah nation. Nigerian masses suffered unnecessary hardships caused by Buhari and his junta. The Western world imposed bans because of his dictatorship. It took several years of IBB rule and finally 8 years of President Obasanjo civilian administration to reverse Buhari’s blunders.

“Once again, the ground is being set for a repeat of foreign ostracism. History is about to be repeated by this irresponsible APC and Buhari government. APC and Buhari are determined to win at all costs; they careless whether Nigeria is plunged into nationwide crisis or even war.

“Unless Nigerians of goodwill (across party lines) act fast, the likelihood of our downward slide into authoritarianism and constitutional crisis is imminent.”

In his reaction, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole condemned the statement by the foreign countries, saying Nigeria is not a colony.