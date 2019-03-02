A former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has commended the decision of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to head to court to contest the just concluded presidential election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared President Buhari as the winner of the presidential election which held on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Buhari got 15,191,847 votes, helping him to defeat Atiku who got 11,262,978 votes.

According to Daily Post, Frank also condemned international observers for declaring the election free and fair.

He said “The INEC chairman disregarded all calls from stakeholders to be liberal in his judgement by halting the announcement of a winner given to the gravity of intimidation and widespread military takeover of its states collation centres, but instead proceeded with proclaiming a winner without recourse to fairness and equity.

“Having announced a winner therefore, it will be right to assume that INEC has complied with the electoral act and may not necessarily need any supplementary elections as that action may be fruitless ab initio.

“It is rather unfortunate that the international elections observers and monitors who had a mandate in reporting irregularities and other electoral malpractices as in the norm worldwide, were instead cowed and coerced into adjudging the elections as free, fair and credible at a time when local observers had dismissed the credibility of the elections owing to widespread intimidation/manipulations and military brutality in opposition strongholds leading to the death of innocent Nigerians.

“In summary Nigerians across board have come to the conclusions, that this was the worst elections ever in the history of their return to democracy.

“Finally I would like to commend the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his resolve to reclaiming his mandate at the tribunal, as only the will of God will prevail in the affairs of men.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the wish of the people and that wish will stand in due course.

“The cabal and its collaborators will realize that nothing can stop destiny when it’s TIME has come.”

Atiku Abubakar rejected the result of the presidential election, describing it as the worst in Nigeria’s history.