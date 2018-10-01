Pulse.ng logo
Ex-APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi withdraws from PDP guber primaries

Bolaji Abdullahi Ex-APC spokesman, others withdraw from PDP governorship primaries

The election, which was to hold on Sunday was disrupted following an attempt to impose a candidate on the delegates.

  • Published:
Ex-APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi withdraws from PDP guber primaries play

Bolaji Abdullahi

(Facebook)

Eight out of the ten governorship aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kwara Chapter, withdrew from the primary election on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the eight aspirants announced their withdrawal at the resumed delegates’ conference to elect a governorship candidate for state in Ilorin.

NAN also reports that the primary, which was to hold on Sunday was disrupted following an attempt to impose a candidate on the delegates.

At the resumed accreditation of delegates for the primary election, the eight aspirants announced their withdrawal from the race.

With the withdrawal of the eight governorship aspirants, the race is now between House of Representatives member, Hon. Razak Atunwa and Senator Shaba Lafiaji, representing Kwara North at the Upper chamber.

Aspirants that withdrew their participation include Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, Prof. Suleiman Abubakar; former minister for National Planning and Alhaji Mohammed Ajia.

Others are Kwara Speaker, Dr Ali Ahmad, Hon. Haman Patigi, Alhaji Ladi Hassan, Hon. Zakari Mohammed and Alhaji Saka Isau.

ALSO READ: Female Kwara rep at House of Reps dies after battle with cancer

NAN reports that the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki met with all the aspirants on Sunday night where it was resolved that they would withdraw from the race.

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed, speaking with journalists, thanked PDP leader in the state, Dr Bukola Saraki for his counseling and purposeful leadership, which have kept members of the party united in the state.

He said voting has commenced and delegates were conducting themselves in orderly manner.

NAN reports that over 2, 000 delegates drawn from the 16 local governments in the state were still casting their votes to elect the party’s candidate for the 2019 governorship election. 

