Ex-Abia gov. T. A. Orji votes, expresses confidence in INEC

He expressed delight with the massive turnout of voters and the orderly voting process.

He urged the voters to remain calm and peaceful, despite the late arrival of election materials.

He said that everybody would vote for candidates of their choice as far they were in the queue, adding that nobody would be disenfranchised, notwithstanding the late commencement of the elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that accreditation and voting commenced at 10:45 am at the polling centre, which recorded a massive voter turnout.

Also, voting commenced around noon at Units 012 and 013 at the Umuokenyi Hall, Umuahia Urban Ward 1 due to the late arrival of INEC officials and voting materials.

The voter turnout at the centre was also massive, with the INEC officials and some youth leaders in the area having difficulties to control the rowdy crowd.

Some voters at the centre, including Prince Obike, Ifeanyi Ogidi and Kingsley Odoemelam, said that this was the first time the centre could record such a large crowd since it was created.

Obike urged INEC to de-populate the centre by moving some voters to other polling units in the neighbourhood to reduce the number to a manageable size.

For Chinenye Iheadinotu and Chibueze Ukaegbu, who said they returned from Port Harcourt to vote, the late arrival of INEC officials and voting materials was an indictment on the commission.

“INEC told Nigerians repeatedly that it was ready for the elections but Saturday’s experience did not prove that they were prepared.

“INEC should step up its game, especially in the next election, which will also witness another large voter turnout,” Iheadinotu said.

NAN reporters monitoring the exercise further reports that the process of accreditation and voting was seamless, the rowdy crowd notwithstanding.

Also report from Igbere showed that as at 11 am, INEC officials and voting materials had yet to arrive at Igbere Ward A, Onu Ibina Primary School, which is the Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu’s polling unit .

Meanwhile, the exercise has remained generally peaceful and violence-free, even with less security presence at most of the polling centres visited.

Also, the atmosphere in Umuahia town was calm and serene with heavy security presence at strategic locations in the city.