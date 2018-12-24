The presidential candidate of the National Interest Party (NIP), Eunice Atuejide, has decided to sue President Muhammadu Buhari to force him to drop out of the 2019 presidential race because he's unfit to lead.

In a statement released by the lawyer on Monday, December 24, she said the president's well-publicised health troubles have made it clear that the responsibilities of the office are well beyond his physical and mental capabilities at his old age.

According to her, it is a matter of national security and constitutional propriety that a man such as Buhari is not allowed to lead the country past 2019 considering the doubts that have raised over his capabilities by even those close to him.

She said, "President Buhari is both physically and mentally unable to run the affairs of this country beyond 2019. It is my right as a concerned Nigerian, and as an interested party being myself a candidate at the forth coming Presidential elections to raise this alarm, and to take steps to stop this disaster from happening.

"Section 137(c) of our constitution clearly exempts any persons declared to be of unsound mind from contesting to be President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Atuejide disclosed that her investigations have revealed that President Buhari is "indeed extremely forgetful, very absent minded, and suffers regular delusional attacks".

She pointed to the president's numerous gaffes, administrative indecision, rare public appearances and several medical trips abroad to drive home her point.

The 39-year-old also noted that the president's own wife, Aisha, has publicly revealed that Buhari's government has been hijacked and is being run by two powerful people and not the man himself.

She demanded that the court should order President Buhari to present himself for independent health checks to determine if he is of sound enough mind to contest at the polls next year.

She said the president should be declared unfit to run or withdrawn from the race if the tests confirm that he's not mentally capable to lead the country any longer.

2019 presidential election

Buhari, who recently turned 76, is one of the favourites to win the 2019 presidential election, scheduled for February 16, with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) considered his biggest challenger.

Alongside Atuejide in the chasing pack is Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Oby Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.