The presidential candidate of the National Interest Party (NIP), Eunice Atuejide, has so much faith in her candidacy that she won’t be voting for herself.

The presidential candidate is so giddy about her stance and her place in history, she gleefully shared same with her social media followers.

“Honestly bro, I might be the first female Presidential Candidate ever to not vote for herself..”, Atuejide shared on Twitter, on the night the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Peter Obi, appeared at a town hall event called ‘The Candidates’.

In a follow up tweet, Atuejide, 39, disclosed that she may be casting her ballot for Abubakar of the PDP instead.

“Right now, I've to seriously consider going all out to canvass for votes for Atiku”, she wrote.

Atuejide sues Buhari

Atuejide who trained as a lawyer, has also filed a lawsuit at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, which seeks to disqualify President Muhammadu Buhari from the 2019 presidential election on medical grounds.

According to the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/112/2019, Atuejide took four summons before the court, pursuant to Sections 137(C) and 251(1) of the constitution.

She argued that a presidential candidate who has publicly displayed signs of unsound mind, such as the inability to think or act independently, loss of memory, dementia, and incoherence should be declared unfit to contest.

She added that Buhari's display of some of the health challenges listed above, including disorientation, inability to understand clear language and questions, jumbled speech and mental decline, are medical signs that point to his unsound mind and should be sufficient grounds to disqualify him from the race.

Not one to conceal how strongly she feels about a subject, Atuejide came for severe online criticism in August and September of 2018 when she famously declared that she is not a feminist.

Candidates for the 2019 presidential race

73 candidates are vying for the presidency in Nigeria.

Incumbent President Buhari and Abubakar are the front-line candidates ahead of the vote.

Some of the other candidates are Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), among others.