Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

EU, UK, US warn against violence, vote buying in Osun rerun election

Osun Election EU, UK, US preach against "violence, intimidation, or vote buying" in rerun

They commended Osun voters and urged for the completion of the election without any irregularities.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
EU, UK, US warn against violence, vote buying in Osun rerun play Senator Ademola Adeleke of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) is leading in the Osun gubernatorial election ahead of Thursday's rerun (Duisaf )

The Missions of the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) have warned against any sort of violence, intimidation, or vote buying taking place in the rerun election for the Osun State gubernatorial election.

The election that originally took place on Saturday, September 22, 2018, was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, September 23.

This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke (254,698 votes) over second-placed Gboyega Oyetola (254,345 votes) was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units in Orolu local government area (3 polling units), Ife South LGA (2), Ife North LGA (1) and Osogbo LGA (1).

With a rerun set to take place on Thursday, September 27, the EU, UK and US have commended Osun voters and urged for the completion of the process without any irregularities.

In a statement released by the Information Office, Public Affairs Section of the Embassy of the United States of America in Abuja on Tuesday, September 25, they urged the winner and losers of the election to behave in a democratic manner.

The statement read, "The Missions of the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States observed the voting in Osun State September 22.

"We commend the people of Osun for voting peacefully, the Independent National Electoral Commission for the improved organisation of the election, and security services for their conduct.

"We urge that all continue to support a peaceful, free, fair, and credible completion of the process as INEC re-runs the election in seven polling units where -- through no fault of their own -- voters were not able to cast their votes and have them counted last Saturday.

"We stress the importance that the re-run should take place without any violence, intimidation, or vote buying.

"Whoever wins the election after Thursday's vote should be magnanimous in victory, and whoever loses should be gracious in defeat."

Both the leading party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the trailing party, the All Progressives' Congress (APC), have accused each other of irregularities and disagreed on INEC's decision to declare the election to be inconclusive.

However, both parties and the 46 other competing parties will participate in Thursday's rerun as Osun State awaits its new governor-elect.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osun Governorship Election 3 Reasons why PDP beat APC in Southwest Statebullet
2 Ambode Read how Lagos Governor disrespected Aregbesola in his officebullet
3 Osun Governorship Election Saraki faults INEC's verdict, urges PDP...bullet

Related Articles

Osun Election APC accuses PDP of vote-buying in gubernatorial election
Osun Election PDP working with SDP's Omisore to 'bury' APC in re-run
Osun Governorship Rerun Omisore agrees to work with APC after early morning meeting
Osun Re-run Ekiti Gov elect, Kayode Fayemi visits Sen. Omisore
PDP Presidential Primaries Saraki meets Anambra delegates
Ambode Read how Lagos Governor disrespected Aregbesola in his office
Osun Governorship Election APC Campaign Council slams PDP for grandstanding
2019 General Elections APC cautions PDP national chairman, others on political language, conduct
Tinubu "Ambode is a bad man, he's gone", Asiwaju's aide tells Pulse in exclusive chat
Osun Governorship Election Ignore PDP’s court threat - APC tells voters

Politics

Governor Okowa says Nigerians are looking up to the PDP to fix the country in 2019.
Okowa Governor says Nigerians are looking up to PDP in 2019
Omisore agrees to work with APC during Osun rerun
Osun Governorship Rerun Omisore agrees to work with APC after early morning meeting
Ekiti Gov elect, Kayode Fayemi visits Sen. Omisore ahead of Osun re-run
Osun Re-run Ekiti Gov elect, Kayode Fayemi visits Sen. Omisore
Saraki meets Anambra delegates ahead of PDP presidential primaries
PDP Presidential Primaries Saraki meets Anambra delegates
X
Advertisement