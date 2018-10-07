Pulse.ng logo
EU election observer team says APC Presidential Convention a success

EU observer team says APC National Presidential Convention a success

The EU Observer Mission had deployed a four-member team to monitor the special convention designed solely to endorse the candidacy of President Muhammadu Buhari as the party’s flag-bearer for the 2019 Presidential Election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Muhammadu Buhari, while in Plateau state, directed security chiefs in the country to remain vigilant and ensure the protection of lives and property in the country. play EU observer team says APC National Presidential Convention a success (Presidency)

Esther Uzoma, member of the European Union (EU) Election Mission, who monitored the just-concluded All Progressive Congress (APC) National Presidential Convention, has described the event as a success.

Uzoma, a legal practitioner, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after the convention which held at the Eagles Square, Abuja, and lasted till Sunday morning, said the event was peaceful and orderly.

So far, my observation has been that there is an enthusiasm among the APC members. It is a celebratory gathering and they all converged eagerly to affirm their presidential candidate. And so far so good, everything is in order,” she said.

NAN reports that 14, 842, 072 members of the APC had affirmed President Buhari as the candidate of the party for the 2019 Presidential Election.

The total votes were announced by Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

In his acceptance speech, President Buhari thanked all eligible members of the party who stepped down their ambition to allow him to emerge as the APC sole aspirant and now as candidate.

“I thank you all for your encouragement and support, and I will not disappoint the people of Nigeria,” Buhari had said.

The party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, said with the conclusion of the primary, the party was now ready for the campaign for the 2019 elections.

