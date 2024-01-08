ADVERTISEMENT
Enugu Senator, Ezea denies receiving Tinubu's alleged rice palliative for constituents

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, Tinubu allocated tonnes of rice to lawmakers for distribution to their constituents as palliative over fuel subsidy removal.

Ezea, who represents Enugu North at the National Assembly, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

"I’m yet to receive any material palliative, whether money or food item, from the federal government for my constituents.

"However, in the event of receiving the palliative I will in line with my principle of equity and fairness share such palliative transparently.

"Given the enormity of hardship faced by my constituents, I at my own personal cost have gone ahead to distribute bags of rice in the new year across the 102 wards of my district.

"The distribution has been concluded at the local government level, while sharing of the items to the beneficiaries is currently ongoing across the ward,’’ he said.

Some media organisations had quoted unnamed sources, claiming that President Bola Tinubu had allocated tonnes of rice to lawmakers for distribution to their constituents as palliative over fuel subsidy removal.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enugu Senator, Ezea denies receiving Tinubu's alleged rice palliative for constituents

