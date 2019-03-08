Briefing newsmen in Enugu on Friday, Ononamadu dispelled the rumour that there was a shortage in the elections materials for the polls in the state.

He therefore urged the electorate to disregard the rumour, saying that all the sensitive and non-sensitive materials were complete.

He said, “I want to assure you that we do not have any case of shortage of electoral materials “So, we want to encourage the electorate to come out en mass and exercise their franchise.”

The REC also said that all the sensitive and non-sensitive materials had been moved from the local government headquarters to the Registration Area Centres (RAC) on Friday.

He gave assurance that the materials would subsequently be moved from RAC to the polling units before 7.30 a.m.

He restated the commission’s promise that the election would commence by 8 a.m. in all the polling units across the state.

Ononamadu also said that over 82 per cent of the 1,700 buses hired by the commission for the movement of the personnel and materials had commenced work.

“We must all come out and cast our votes on Saturday for the candidates of our choice.

ALSO READ: EFCC arrests Imo State Accountant General for allegedly helping Okorocha to launder money

“For our nation and democracy to move forward, we must be seen as a reasonable society that produces reasonable result,’’ he said.

He further reiterated the commission’s determination to conduct credible elections that would be acceptable to all in the state.