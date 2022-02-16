Enugu LG polls, walkover for PDP, stakeholders assure Ugwuanyi

Some of the stakeholders, who spoke at the rally, maintained that the PDP was sure to secure a landslide victory because of Ugwuanyi’s exemplary leadership qualities.

They said the qualities had entrenched peace and good governance in the state.

Speaking at the Igbo-Eze South rally, the member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Dr Pat Asadu, told the governor to relax after the campaign as “we will deliver 100 per cent victory for the PDP”.

Asadu hailed the emergence of Mr Vitus Okechi as the PDP chairmanship candidate in Igbo-Eze South LGA, stressing that his candidature was a popular choice and devoid of rancour.

The federal lawmaker pointed out the elections would be a walkover, stressing that it would be a test case for the 2023 general polls in the state.

On his part, the member representing Igbo-Eze South Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Mr Emeka Madu, lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for the commencement of the Iheaka-Ibagwa-Alor Agu Road and for the other development projects in the council area.

He noted that the projects were aimed at developing the rural communities.

He noted that the projects had impacted so positively in the lives of the rural dwellers, such as road infrastructure, education, healthcare facilities and human empowerment.

Madu applauded Ugwuanyi for bringing peace to the council area, reassuring the governor that the stakeholders were united and solidly behind him.

At Igbo-Eze NorthLGA, the governor campaigned at Eke Ozzi Market, Ogrute, Enugu-Ezike, to canvass votes for the PDP.

He trekked to the venue of the well attended rally from the market, amid cheers from traders, buyers and residents.

Welcoming the governor and his campaign train, the Chairman of Igbo-Eze North Council Area, Mr Ejike Itodo, expressed profound gratitude to the governor for the numerous development projects his administration had executed in the area.

He listed the projects as quality roads, the ongoing construction of Amenity Hospital at the General Hospital, Ogrute, sports facilities, cottage hospital with an isolation wing, boreholes, as well as the empowerment of the people.

The council chairman assured the governor of the people’s unalloyed support and solidarity at all times.

“We are happy with you. You are our leader; we are solidly behind you; and where you go in 2023 is where we will go,“ he said.

He also commended the governor for the ongoing massive works at the permanent site of ESUT Teaching Hospital and College of Medicine, Igbo-Eno, stating the project was not only outstanding but of international standard.

In his goodwill message, the member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Mr Simon Atigwe, lauded the governor for his humility, compassion, steadfastness, vision and developmental strides in spite of the nation’s challenges.

Atigwe pointed out that Ugwuanyi had performed well in office in spite of the fact that he was the only governor who had governed Enugu State on the platform of an opposition political party (PDP).

Presenting the PDP flags to the councillorship candidates, the State Chairman, Mr Augustine Nnamani, expressed delight at the developmental strides of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration in the rural areas.

He said that the governor had kept faith with his campaign promises to the people of Enugu State.

Campaigning, Ugwuanyi urged the people of Igbo-Eze South and Igbo-Eze North LGAs to come out en masse on Feb. 23 to vote for the PDP chairmanship and councillorship candidates.