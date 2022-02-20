Enugu LG elections: Wednesday, February 23 declared a workfree day

This was publicized in a statement issued by Steve Oruruo, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, which also disclosed that movement will be limited from 8 AM to 4 PM.

Furthermore, markets are to be closed and offices shut on the day of the elections.

“The Enugu State Government (ENSG) wishes to notify the public that Local Government elections will hold on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, across the State,” the statement read.

“Consequently, the Government has declared a state-wide work-free day on Wednesday, February 23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow the people to exercise their constitutional suffrage.

“During this period, markets and offices shall be closed and movement of persons and vehicles restricted, except for those on essential duties.

“All residents legally qualified to vote are therefore encouraged to go to the polls and cast their ballots.”