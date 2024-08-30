ADVERTISEMENT
Enugu LG elections moved to September 21 following court order

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ENSIEC had earlier fixed October 5 for the council elections.

Ngwu disclosed the new date for the Chairmanship and Councillorship polls in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday. Ngwu said that the commission was acting in compliance with the state High Court judgment, delivered by Justice C.V.C. Ezeugwu on August 27.

NAN reports that the court compelled the commission to conduct council elections on/or before September 21.

The ENSIEC chairman said that the commission amended the activities and timetable for the polls after engaging electoral stakeholders after the court judgment. NAN recalls that ENSIEC had earlier fixed October 5 for the council elections.

News Agency Of Nigeria

