Enugu lawmaker urges women to be more active in 2023 elections

Ugwu, who represents Enugu South Rural constituency, made the call in Enugu on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She said the ability of women to improve their capacities in all spheres would make them to contribute their quote to development of Nigeria.

She said the time had passed for women to leave others to determine their destiny, including participating actively in politics and decision-making.

Ugwu, also the House Committee Chairman on Gender Affairs and Social Development, noted that women had fared well under the current administration in the state.

According to her, many women are holding very sensitive positions in the state, ranging from the deputy governor, chief judge of the state, commissioners as well as principal officers in the legislature.

The lawmaker hinted that the state government, through his wife, Mrs Monica Ugwuanyi, had rolled out many empowerment programmes to make women in the state to be financially independent.