The party said the call became necessary following insinuations in the state that a particular party planned to rig the elections.

The LP made the call in a New Year statement jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary in Abeaokuta on Sunday, Biodun Owolabi, Oginni Olaposi, respectively.

“The State Executive Council of Labour party in ogun hereby felicitates with the good people of the state on the new year celebrations.

“Ogun Labour party calls for free and fair election as we approach 2019.

“As we approach the election year ,we restate our position that Ogun can only be developed in a peaceful environment devoid of violence and banditry.

“We also call on INEC to ensure that the coming election is free, fair and credible.

“We hereby call on Nigerians and particularly Ogun Electorate to resist and condemn any attempt to rig the coming elections.

”In the same vein, we hereby call on the general public to make it a point of duty to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs),” the party said.

“It’s very necessary for our teeming supporters to go and collect their PVC at INEC Office.

“The PVC is the only weapon to be used to elect our choice candidate,” the party said.