ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Eno Umo: Arrest warrant out for PDP governorship candidate in AkwaIbom [PIC]

Ima Elijah

The IGP is now expected to effect the arrest on the PDP governorship candidate in Akwaibom.

Eno Umoh
Eno Umoh

The warrant of arrest issued against Umo Eno, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in AkwaIbom state, has been served on the inspector-general of police (IGP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

What this means: The IGP is now expected to effect the arrest on the PDP governorship candidate in Akwaibom.

Details: A chief magistrate court in Wuse zone 6, federal capital territory (FCT), had ordered the arrest of Eno on December 23, 2022.

An acknowledgement copy seen this reporter shows that it was stamped “received” on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Arrest Warrant Document for Eno Umo
Arrest Warrant Document for Eno Umo Pulse Nigeria

Why Eno Umo is being arrested: Emmanuel Iyanna, senior magistrate, issued the warrant after convicting the governorship candidate on charges bordering on “cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property”.

Who is suing Eno Umo?:The complainant in the suit is one Edet Godwin Etim. He is said to have been a former worker in Umo Eno’s company, Royalty. He lodged a complaint against the candidate at a magistrate court, Wuse Abuja, on issue of ‘cheating’ leading the court to commence criminal proceedings against the candidate and eventually convicted him before issuing a warrant of arrest

Eno refuses to appear in court: According to emerging reports, Eno had failed to attend proceedings hence the trial was conducted in his absence, leading to his conviction.

What Umo Eno is doing about this: But speaking at his campaign rally in Ika LGA recently, Pastor Eno said he was not aware of any such court case as he was never served any of its proceedings. as such it was strange how he could have responded to a case he was never aware of.

This is a man they said they had sent to prison. Do I look like a prisoner?

"But I like to say that I don’t have problem with anybody. There is no level of provocation that will make me descend into mud with them. There is no level of attack that will make me be like them."

What you should know: According to investigated reports, it was gathered that the Abuja customary court actually issued the warrant of arrest against Umo Eno, even though he was not served any summons on the case.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jandor accuses Tinubu of converting state property on live Televisison

Jandor accuses Tinubu of converting state property on live Televisison

BREAKING: Senator Elisha Abbo breaks silence on sack from election

BREAKING: Senator Elisha Abbo breaks silence on sack from election

Eno Umo: Arrest warrant out for PDP governorship candidate in AkwaIbom [PIC]

Eno Umo: Arrest warrant out for PDP governorship candidate in AkwaIbom [PIC]

SDP to form alliance with Tinubu

SDP to form alliance with Tinubu

FG begins 2022 mini-bid round – NUPRC

FG begins 2022 mini-bid round – NUPRC

Osun’s Gov. Adeleke inaugurates ad-hoc committee to review establishment of Ilesa varsity

Osun’s Gov. Adeleke inaugurates ad-hoc committee to review establishment of Ilesa varsity

2023: BVAS, solution to election rigging – PDP

2023: BVAS, solution to election rigging – PDP

Oyo workers’ welfare will be top priority if elected – Adelabu

Oyo workers’ welfare will be top priority if elected – Adelabu

Peter Obi’s Labour Party is more corrupt than PDP and APC — Prof Imumolen

Peter Obi’s Labour Party is more corrupt than PDP and APC — Prof Imumolen

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]

The soul and strength of APC is gone – Wike

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies ‘Mr Stingy’ comment

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

PDP Crisis: Ayu breaks silence on fresh meeting with Wike

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari during the inauguration of the party's campaign in Jos in November 2022. (ThisDay)

Why Buhari chose 10 states to join Tinubu’s campaign