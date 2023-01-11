Eno Umo: Arrest warrant out for PDP governorship candidate in AkwaIbom [PIC]

What this means: The IGP is now expected to effect the arrest on the PDP governorship candidate in Akwaibom.

Details: A chief magistrate court in Wuse zone 6, federal capital territory (FCT), had ordered the arrest of Eno on December 23, 2022.

An acknowledgement copy seen this reporter shows that it was stamped “received” on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Pulse Nigeria

Why Eno Umo is being arrested: Emmanuel Iyanna, senior magistrate, issued the warrant after convicting the governorship candidate on charges bordering on “cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property”.

Who is suing Eno Umo?:The complainant in the suit is one Edet Godwin Etim. He is said to have been a former worker in Umo Eno’s company, Royalty. He lodged a complaint against the candidate at a magistrate court, Wuse Abuja, on issue of ‘cheating’ leading the court to commence criminal proceedings against the candidate and eventually convicted him before issuing a warrant of arrest

Eno refuses to appear in court: According to emerging reports, Eno had failed to attend proceedings hence the trial was conducted in his absence, leading to his conviction.

What Umo Eno is doing about this: But speaking at his campaign rally in Ika LGA recently, Pastor Eno said he was not aware of any such court case as he was never served any of its proceedings. as such it was strange how he could have responded to a case he was never aware of.

“This is a man they said they had sent to prison. Do I look like a prisoner?

"But I like to say that I don’t have problem with anybody. There is no level of provocation that will make me descend into mud with them. There is no level of attack that will make me be like them."