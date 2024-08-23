ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

End of road for LP, PDP as Supreme Court affirms Uzodimma as Imo Governor

Nurudeen Shotayo

The appellants challenged Uzodimma’s qualification with an allegation that his West African Examination Certificate (WAEC) result was forged.

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma. [Twitter:HopeUzodinma]
Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma. [Twitter:HopeUzodinma]

Recommended articles

A five-member panel of the apex court, in a lead judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Idris, dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the Imo election, Samuel Anyanwu, for lacking in merit.

Justice Idris resolved all the issues raised for determination in the appeal against the appellants.

Justice Idris equally dismissed the appeal by the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Athan Achonu, for being unmeritorious.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge, who authored and read the lead judgment, resolved the three issues identified for determination against the appellants.

He found that the appellants as petitioners at the election tribunal, failed to prove their case as required.

He proceeded to affirm the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the decision of the Imo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which dismissed the appellants’ petition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Court of Appeal, Abuja had, on July 16, dismissed the appeal filed by the PDP and Anyanwu, challenging the decision of the Imo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed the election of Hope Uzodinma as the authentic governor of the state.

The three-member panel led by Justice Bitrus Sanga held that the appeal lacked merit having resolved all issues formulated against the appellants in the suit.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the same vein, the appellate court also dismissed the appeal by the Labour Party and its candidate, Achonu Nneji, and that of the Allied Peoples Movement for also lacking in merit.

NAN reports that the appellants, who were dissatisfied with the election tribunal judgment, had approached the Court of Appeal on grounds that the Nov. 11, 2023 election, was invalid because of non-compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act.

The appellants also challenged Uzodimma’s qualification with an allegation that his West African Examination Certificate (WAEC) result was forged.

While delivering that judgment, the court of appeal held that the appellants in their appeal, failed to prove the allegation of non-compliance as alleged.

The panel also held that the appellants failed to prove that the governor submitted a forged certificate.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC's Sylva bites dust at Supreme Court as Diri gets affirmation as Bayelsa Gov

APC's Sylva bites dust at Supreme Court as Diri gets affirmation as Bayelsa Gov

We've received ₦50bn from EFCC for student loan - NELFUND

We've received ₦50bn from EFCC for student loan - NELFUND

No Nigerian president surpassed Tinubu's achievements in South-East - Onuigbo

No Nigerian president surpassed Tinubu's achievements in South-East - Onuigbo

Kogi: Supreme Court upholds Ododo’s election, orders opponents to pay him ₦10m

Kogi: Supreme Court upholds Ododo’s election, orders opponents to pay him ₦10m

End of road for LP, PDP as Supreme Court affirms Uzodimma as Imo Governor

End of road for LP, PDP as Supreme Court affirms Uzodimma as Imo Governor

Edo 2024: APC candidate warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber poll

Edo 2024: APC candidate warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber poll

Tinubu wants NDC fresh graduates to tackle regional and global threats

Tinubu wants NDC fresh graduates to tackle regional and global threats

Lagos Govt completes 1st phase of Kosofe LG bridge repairs, begins 2nd phase

Lagos Govt completes 1st phase of Kosofe LG bridge repairs, begins 2nd phase

Zamfara crisis - Gov Lawal gets 48 hours ultimatum to resign

Zamfara crisis - Gov Lawal gets 48 hours ultimatum to resign

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Grand conspiracy behind Rivers APC crisis to undermine Tinubu - Okocha

Lagos LG polls record low turn out (OnlineNigeria)

Low voter turnout mars Bauchi LG poll

Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata. [Facebook]

Edo 2024: INEC, telcos, security agencies get crucial warning ahead of poll

Senator Ishaku Abbo represented Adamawa North Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly. [Facebook]

'I was poorer when I became a politician': Ex-Senator claims