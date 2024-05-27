ADVERTISEMENT
Kano Emirate: Deputy Gov withdraws accusation against Ribadu

Segun Adeyemi

Before the deputy governor's apology, the NSA denied providing the aircraft that brought Ado Bayero back to the state and threatened to sue the deputy governor for defamation.

Nuhu Ribadu [Channels TV]
Nuhu Ribadu [Channels TV]

According to Daily Trust, Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo had claimed that the NSA facilitated the return of the dethroned 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to the state.

Ribadu denied involvement and threatened to take legal action against the deputy governor.

Following the initial claim, Gwarzo retracted his statement and apologised to Ribadu.

This occurred during a press briefing at the Government House on Sunday, May 26, where he acknowledged that the government had been misled.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser has refuted the allegations and distanced themselves from what we have alleged. I have seen it, he has done it through three media, and today, I have seen the one about going to court,” Gwarzo said, according to Channels TV.

We have to acknowledge that we have been misled into believing that the NSA was behind the happenings along this line.

“We apologise to the National Security Adviser, his person and office for any embarrassment and inconveniences this might have caused him

“We are human and can err at any time. On my behalf and the Governor of Kano State, I want to assure the NSA of our continued support and cooperation in discharging his duty as the NSA,” he stated.

