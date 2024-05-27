Kano Emirate: Deputy Gov withdraws accusation against Ribadu

According to Daily Trust, Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo had claimed that the NSA facilitated the return of the dethroned 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to the state.

Ribadu denied involvement and threatened to take legal action against the deputy governor.

Following the initial claim, Gwarzo retracted his statement and apologised to Ribadu.

This occurred during a press briefing at the Government House on Sunday, May 26, where he acknowledged that the government had been misled.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser has refuted the allegations and distanced themselves from what we have alleged. I have seen it, he has done it through three media, and today, I have seen the one about going to court,” Gwarzo said, according to Channels TV.

“We have to acknowledge that we have been misled into believing that the NSA was behind the happenings along this line.

“We apologise to the National Security Adviser, his person and office for any embarrassment and inconveniences this might have caused him