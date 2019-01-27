Yamusa gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi on Sunday.

The monarch warned against thuggery, advising the youth to exercise their voting rights without conflict.

He said it was their constitutional right to vote for candidates of their choice without let or hindrance.

Yamusa urged the youth to shun politicians who might want to use them negatively at the polls.

Dont allow any politician to use you as a tool for violence for any amount because it is against the spirit of the electoral law, he said.

The monarch noted that the youth should know that they were also stakeholders and should ensure the elections were peaceful, free, fair and credible as it was expected of the country.

Yamusa also advised politicians to be calm, noting that election is not a do or die affair.

Leaders are naturally elected by God. If you lose the chance to be elected, you should exercise patience as there is always another opportunity, he said.

Yamusa also urged the contestants to be calm and steady and not to make it look like as if they do not win, it is the end of life.

He said the onus rested on the contestants to work hard so that the elections would be free and fair because the whole world was looking up to Nigeria.