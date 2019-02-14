The emir said when he received President Muhammadu Buhari at his palace in Katsina, that those who cornered public resources to the detriment of national development must be called to account.

The fight against corruption is in the interest of the nation, we have no place other than Nigeria; we should remain united and patriotic, he said.

Kabir canvassed support for the President in his efforts to reposition the country for greater development.

Mr President, you have come to the home of support, love and prayers, he told Buhari who was in Katsina for reelection campaign.

We will continue to pray for your success for the benefit of the country in general, because we have no place to go other than Nigeria.

Earliet, the President said his bid for a second term was to put the country on a sound footing for the good of all Nigerians.

Buhari said his visit to all the 36 stares in the country has emboldened him continue with the fight against corruption and repositioning of the economy.

Wherever I go, I tell people the situation we met the country and where we are now.

Our administration provided fertilizers to farmers, now we are producing 90 per cent of rice, improved the economy and is fighting corruption.

Whoever is involved in corruption will not be allowed to go free, he said.

The President appreciated the massive support shown to him since his arrival, saying he would reciprocate the love through greater service to the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it took the President a very long time before he could reach the emirs palace and from there to Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, venue of the rally because of the multitude of supporters along the routes.