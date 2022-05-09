RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Emefiele seeks court order against INEC, FG over his presidential ambition

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Godwin Emefiele, on Monday, sought an order of a Federal High Court, Abuja, restraining the Federal Government from removing him as Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over his presidential ambition. pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.

Godwin Emefiele, CBN Gov. [NAN]
Godwin Emefiele, CBN Gov. [NAN]

Emefiele, through his counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, also prayed Justice Ahmed Mohammed to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from taking any action against him in the bid to contest in the presidential primary by virtue of his office.

Recommended articles

The CBN governor made the prayers in an ex-parte motion dated and filed on May 9 by Ozekhome, seeking an order of maintenance of status quo ante bellum pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while INEC is the 1st defendant, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) is the 2nd defendant in the suit.

Moving the motion, Ozekhome said though his client had not told him under which political party he would love to contest, the application became necessary in order for the court to determine the constitutionality of his (Emefiele’s) decision.

“The plaintiff is a current governor of CBN. He desires to run for the office of president of Nigeria in the election coming up in 2023.

“But he is in a dilemma whether he can run. Can he run? If he can run, when must he leave office as CBN governor?

“We want the interpretation of the law as it is today,” he said.

He argued that Emefiele, by virtue of Section 318 of the 1999 Constitution, is a public servant.

He said that only political appointees are caught with Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which he said had been struck down by a Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia in Abia.

According to him, the matter is currently on appeal and the Court of Appeal has not come up with a decision.

“Even if the Court of Appeal upturn that judgment, is the plaintiff a political appointee? Our answer is no,” he said.

He argued further that Emefiele is only bound by Section 137 which says that a public officer shall resign from office not later than 30 days before election.

“This is the constitution and we seek constitutional interpretation of this matter,” he said.

But in his ruling, Justice Mohammed did not grant the motion.

Rather, he adjourned the matter until May 12 for ruling.

The judge made an order directing the INEC and AGF to appear on Thursday by noon why Emefiele’s prayers should not be granted.

He ordered that all the applications, including the ex-parte, filed in the course of the matter be served on all the defendants.

He also directed that hearing notices be issued to the defendants to appear on the said date to show cause why the prayers should not be granted.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Court rejects Emefiele’s request for restraining order against INEC

2023: Court rejects Emefiele’s request for restraining order against INEC

Why I’m consulting with people — Osinbajo

Why I’m consulting with people — Osinbajo

Emefiele seeks court order against INEC, FG over his presidential ambition

Emefiele seeks court order against INEC, FG over his presidential ambition

2023: NNPP urges Nigerians to vote individuals not party

2023: NNPP urges Nigerians to vote individuals not party

APC primaries: My chances are incredibly high – Tinubu

APC primaries: My chances are incredibly high – Tinubu

No respite for students as ASUU extends ongoing strike by 12 weeks

No respite for students as ASUU extends ongoing strike by 12 weeks

Road to 2023: How aspirants launched their presidential bids

Road to 2023: How aspirants launched their presidential bids

PDP primaries: We’ll take directives from our governor – Delegates

PDP primaries: We’ll take directives from our governor – Delegates

2023: Atiku promises to recruit more personnel in security agencies if elected

2023: Atiku promises to recruit more personnel in security agencies if elected

Trending

2023: APC may field a northern candidate for Presidency if...

Abdullahi Adamu APC-National Chairman (Premium Times)

Fayemi says his presidential ambition is not a betrayal of Tinubu

Bola Tinubu and Kayode Fayemi. (Daily Post)

Lagos: Ambode ready to face Sanwo-Olu in primary elections

Babajide Sanwo-Olu shakes hands with Akinwunmi Ambode [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

N40m: Aspirant sues PDP over ‘high cost’ of nomination form

N40m: Aspirant sues PDP over ‘high cost’ of nomination form