Emefiele now in EFCC custody, following DSS release
The former CBN governor had been under scrutiny for alleged financial misconduct.
A high-ranking security source revealed that the Presidency had directly ordered the EFCC to take charge of the case, indicating a significant development in the ongoing investigation.
Emefiele, who had been detained by the DSS since June on charges of terrorism financing and fraud, is now facing the possibility of fresh charges being filed against him by the EFCC.
Emefiele's arrest in June coincided with his suspension from office by President Bola Tinubu. The former CBN governor had been under scrutiny for alleged financial misconduct, which led to serious accusations related to terrorism financing.
