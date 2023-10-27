ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Emefiele now in EFCC custody, following DSS release

Ima Elijah

The former CBN governor had been under scrutiny for alleged financial misconduct.

Emefiele leaves Federal High Court on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 [Channels TV]
Emefiele leaves Federal High Court on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

A high-ranking security source revealed that the Presidency had directly ordered the EFCC to take charge of the case, indicating a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

Emefiele, who had been detained by the DSS since June on charges of terrorism financing and fraud, is now facing the possibility of fresh charges being filed against him by the EFCC.

Emefiele's arrest in June coincided with his suspension from office by President Bola Tinubu. The former CBN governor had been under scrutiny for alleged financial misconduct, which led to serious accusations related to terrorism financing.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Falana offers to help Tinubu government recover $200bn from subsidy thieves

Falana offers to help Tinubu government recover $200bn from subsidy thieves

I regret supporting Buhari, Tinubu's praise singer Rarara berates ex-President

I regret supporting Buhari, Tinubu's praise singer Rarara berates ex-President

Tinubu doesn't plan to interfere in Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo polls - Ribadu tells INEC

Tinubu doesn't plan to interfere in Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo polls - Ribadu tells INEC

Elections are done, move forward – Jonathan speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Elections are done, move forward – Jonathan speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Tribunal dismisses petitions against Senator Wamakko, 2 Sokoto Reps

Tribunal dismisses petitions against Senator Wamakko, 2 Sokoto Reps

Emefiele now in EFCC custody, following DSS release

Emefiele now in EFCC custody, following DSS release

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

Akwa Ibom State seals 3 banks over unpaid taxes

Akwa Ibom State seals 3 banks over unpaid taxes

Pulse Sports

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIMET's forecast runs through the country [PT]

Nigerians will experience dust haze, cloudiness for the next 3 days

Usman Ododo (BusinessDay)

Usman Ododo claims Nigeria’s richest governorship candidate

Supreme Court strikes out Atiku's forgery case against Tinubu [ChannelsTV]

BREAKING: It cannot be granted - Supreme Court strikes out Atiku's forgery case against Tinubu

Atiku, Obi, Tinubu [Legit.ng]

Supreme Court will deliver judgement in Atiku, Obi, Tinubu's case tomorrow