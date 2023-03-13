Emefiele not involved in Lagos State politics – CBN

The newspaper reported that Emefiele gave money to a certain candidate in the Lagos State governorship election to spite the president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

According to AbdulMumin, the story is completely false and malicious as Emefiele has never met nor spoken to the said governorship candidate.

“We wish to reiterate that the CBN governor does not take part in politics, and therefore, urge anyone with contrary information to provide them,’’ he stated.