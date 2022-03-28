Emefiele dismisses rumoured presidential bid, says he’s focused on fighting inflation

In February, it was reported that the CBN governor had bought three airplanes for his presidential campaign.

He, however, denied the claim saying it was a fake news.

Again, last week, a group, Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum, called on Emefiele to join the 2023 presidential race.

The Convener of the group, Salihu Danlami said the CBN governor was urged to vie for presidency because of the numerous and laudable achievements he has recorded as the governor of the apex bank.

However, Emefiele has dismissed the rumoured presidential bid in a series of tweets on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The CBN governor said he has no time for distractions because he is currently focused on fighting inflation in the country.

He said: “My focus at this time is a robust monetary policy and fighting inflation which is now a global problem; building a strong financial system in an increasingly uncertain global economy.

“Development finance and supporting farmers & manufacturers in our self sufficiency and import substitution drive; raising N15 trillion for InfraCo infrastructure financing;

“Building a world class International Financial Center in Lagos; as we support the @MBuhari Administration to finish strong.#NoDistractionsPlease.”