Embattled Ayu returns to Nigeria after 2 weeks abroad
The PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, on Friday returned to the country after a two-week trip to Europe.
Imobo-Tswam said that Ayu, who jetted out of the country on Sept. 14 returned to Abuja via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, at about 7pm.
It is recalled that Ayu had handed over to the party’s Deputy Chairman (North), Amb. Iliya Damagum, and communicated the handover to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
