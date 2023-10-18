ADVERTISEMENT
Elisha Abbo retracts accusations, extends apology to Senate President Akpabio

Ima Elijah

Abbo emphasised his belief in Akpabio's innocence.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Elisha Abbo. [Leadership]
Speaking in a televised statement on Arise TV this Wednesday morning, October 18, 2023, Abbo retracted his previous allegations and extended an olive branch to his colleague.

"I have to say this with all sense of humility and responsibility, that the press release we rendered yesterday was premature," Abbo stated.

"Based on the available information at our disposal yesterday, we had made accusations. But as of today, we have discovered a lot more. I had a discussion with Senate President my brother, my colleague, Distinguished Senator Akpabio, and I am convinced that he's not involved."

Abbo emphasised his belief in Akpabio's innocence, recounting a conversation where Akpabio had sworn on his late mother's grave, vouching for his lack of involvement.

"I don't see a reason why he would lie," Abbo remarked. "Today, additional intelligence trickled in, and we have abundant information that clears his name."

The dramatic turn of events followed Abbo's earlier claim that Akpabio was behind his removal from the Senate, alleging that he was ousted due to his refusal to support Akpabio's bid for Senate President.

Abbo's removal came after the Court of Appeal in Abuja nullified his election and declared Amos Yohanna, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the February 25 senatorial election.

Responding to Abbo's initial claims, Akpabio's spokesperson had called them uncharitable and emphasised Akpabio's lack of ill-will towards any of his colleagues.

The spokesperson stated that the court's decision was a result of an evaluation of facts and evidence within the rule of law.

