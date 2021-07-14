'I received over 900 messages in 1 day,' Lawan denies tampering with electoral reform bill

There have been numerous demands over the years to reform the nation's electoral process to be more transparent and gain the trust of voters.

Controversy has trailed the bill in recent weeks over revelations that lawmakers plan to pass it without a provision for the electronic transmission of votes, as well as another provision that hikes the spending limit for election campaigns.

The leadership of the National Assembly has been heavily criticised over the progress of the bill, but Lawan said on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 he has had no input on its content.

He made his defence shortly after the chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, presented a report on the bill during plenary.

The 62-year-old said insinuations that he tampered with the report are either innocently misinformed, or the work of mischievous people.

He said, "This is the first time this report is laid here. This is the decision of the Committee on INEC; and therefore, whatever will be discussed or considered about the Electoral Act Amendment Bill will be on the basis of what has been presented to the Senate here.

"If anybody feels very strongly about anything, lobby distinguished senators to canvass for your position rather than blackmail the leadership.

"Because my telephone line and that of the Honourable Speaker were published; in one day, I received over 900 SMS messages saying we have manipulated this. We didn't."

Lawan said lawmakers will do what is right in line with procedures and the nation's laws.