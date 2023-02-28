ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Electoral Act violated in conduct of presidential, NASS polls – Gov. Ortom

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, has said that there were violations of the Electoral Act in the conduct of both the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom
Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Terver Akase, and issued on Tuesday in Makurdi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“Though a number of violations of the Electoral Act were witnessed in the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, my team is assessing the situation and will make my position known soon.

“I urge the people of the state to remain calm, law abiding and as peaceful as they have been,” Ortom said.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to ignore the concerns of Nigerians, emphasizing that many of whom have questioned the credibility of the elections, so it should take steps to save the country from crisis.

He deeply appreciated Benue people across party lines for the peaceful conduct of the presidential and national assembly elections.

“Despite the pre-election apprehensions, voters in the 23 Local Government Areas of the state went out to exercise their civic responsibility and no major breach of peace has been recorded in any part of the state.

“I commend the resilience of those who were able to vote during the elections despite the current economic situation in the country,” the governor said.

The governor particularly thanked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for its support and assured that he would continue to provide leadership to unite the party and strengthen the family bond among members, ahead of the March 11 governorship and state assembly elections.

He further expressed gratitude to those who voted for him during the Benue North West senatorial election, stating that the massive show of love and support had encouraged him.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Electoral Act violated in conduct of presidential, NASS polls – Gov. Ortom

Electoral Act violated in conduct of presidential, NASS polls – Gov. Ortom

APC says PDP and LP’s request for election cancellation is illegal

APC says PDP and LP’s request for election cancellation is illegal

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

Rivers Presidential Collation Officer suspends result collation

Rivers Presidential Collation Officer suspends result collation

APC wins Suru/Bagudo federal constituency in Kebbi

APC wins Suru/Bagudo federal constituency in Kebbi

Anambra: APC Reps candidate concedes defeat, congratulates winner

Anambra: APC Reps candidate concedes defeat, congratulates winner

INEC to resume presidential election results collation by 2pm

INEC to resume presidential election results collation by 2pm

BREAKING: PDP, LP call for cancellation of elections, say INEC compromised

BREAKING: PDP, LP call for cancellation of elections, say INEC compromised

BREAKING: PDP, Labour Party call for resignation of INEC chairman

BREAKING: PDP, Labour Party call for resignation of INEC chairman

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]

BREAKING: Tinubu wins polling unit, defeats Atiku, Obi