Electoral Act: PDP governors urge NASS to override Buhari’s veto

The forum made the call in a nine-point communique issued on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the end of its meeting in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

In the communique read by its Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, the forum said overriding the president’s veto would ensure a quick passage of the bill into law.

The communique reads: “The PDP Governors’ Forum congratulated the entire PDP family for conducting a smooth and successful National Convention that led to the emergence of the highly-acclaimed Senator Iyiochia Ayu-led National Executive Committee.

“The forum commended the new PDP National Working Committee for hitting the ground running with respect to repositioning the PDP as a credible party for the rescue and rebuilding of Nigeria which has been battered by bad economy, insecurity, unemployment and other social ills hoisted on citizens by the incompetent and inept APC administration.

“The PDP Governors requested the National Assembly to quickly conclude deliberation on the Electoral Act Amendment either by overriding the President’s veto or delete the areas of complain.

“The meeting advised that the option of overriding the President’s veto will lead to a quicker resolution to deny him the opportunity to once again truncate a reformed electoral jurisprudence for Nigeria because an early concluded Electoral Act is vital for credible elections.”

The governors decried the rising spate of insecurity in the country, while calling on President Buhari to consider the decentralisation of the police to tackle insecurity in the country.

The forum also lamented that the nation’s economy has continued to deteriorate, saying the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is “a massive failure going from the record the PDP handed over to them.”

The forum said: “The PDP handed over a 550 billion dollar-strong economy, the largest in Africa in 2015, but under APC, Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world.

“In 2015 under the PDP, the exchange rate was N198 to a dollar, it is now over N500 per dollar under the APC.

“In 2015, unemployment rate was 7.3 per cent under the PDP, it is now 33 per cent under the APC administration and one of the highest in the world.

“In 2015, the pump price of petrol was N87 per litre, it is now N165 per litre and climbing under the APC administration.

“Debt servicing under APC now takes over 98 per cent of the federal budget, the third in the world per earnings.

“The forum noted that in the management of oil and gas resources, the administration of the Federation Account has remained opaque, confusing and non-transparent.”

The governors, therefore, urged Nigerians, particularly the youths, to register enmasse with INEC to exercise their franchise in the 2023 general elections.

They advised the youths to use the 2023 elections to end the administration of the APC government that denied them the use of Twitter.

The forum commended the host, Governor Nyesom Wike, for his outstanding contributions to the growth of the party.

The governors that attended the meeting include Governors Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; Douye Diri of Bayelsa State; Samuel Ortom of Benue; Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.