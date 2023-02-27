Elections: Ondo APC celebrates victory of candidates

According to Kalejaye, the state chapter of APC is deeply appreciative of residents of the Sunshine State for the display of love and solidarity in spite of challenges posed by the unavailability of cash.

“The party interprets the people’s resolve as a loud statement; an indication that it is impossible to frustrate a system once there is conviction and determination.

“We acknowledge that the peaceful conduct of every resident of the state, before, during and after the national assignment, was unparalleled,” he said.

He congratulated the three Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates on their victory at the polls.

Kalejaye noted that the party was pleased that the people acknowledged, through their votes, the party’s candidates’ competence, popularity and acceptability.

He said that the performance of the APC-led government in the state was glaringly an added advantage.

“We assure our members and the good people of the state that the elected officers will justify the confidence reposed in them.

“All our elected candidates have excelled in their chosen careers and will bring their vast experience to bear in the discharge of their legislative duties,” he said.

He lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for being prompt in the distribution of voting materials, urging the electoral body to sustain the feat.

The publicity secretary also commended the security agencies for their tireless efforts to ensure a smooth and violence-free process.

Kalejaye advised the party’s members to put the Saturday’s experience behind them and focus on the upcoming State Assembly election.