Elections: Lagos communities endorse Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

The Community Day Celebration, organised by the State Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, has the theme: ”Strengthening Community Engagement For Inclusive Governance”.

Speaking at the event, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that the endorsement for a second term was an attestation that his administration had been doing a lot in the state.

Sanwo-Olu promised that his government would not embarrass the masses for the confidence they reposed in the administration.

Enumerating some of his achievements, he said that not less than 40 traditional rulers had been installed since the administration came on board.

”I acknowledge every one of you and I recognise all the CDAs here today. It gives me great honour to address you at another annual community day celebration

“I cannot thank you enough for being our eyes and ears in the last three years since the launch of our ‘Greater Lagos’.

”Let me emphatically say that at the inauguration of this advisory council in March 2020, you have not only been dependable but trusted. You have been given a lot of advice.

”Our loyalty is to serve the people. We have assured you of purposeful governance. That assurance is being confirmed. I take this endorsement for the entire political structure in Lagos State, including our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

”Let us put a man who has done it in Lagos State, so that all what he did in Lagos can come to bear at the national level,” the governor said.

The CDAs chairman, Hamzat, said that the achievements of the present administration endeared the community members to endorse the governor for a second term in office.

”On behalf of over 4,000 active CDAs in Lagos State, we appreciate the state government’s efforts towards our CDAs."

Some of the landmark projects are the Blue Line, massive roads infrastructure, the establishment of two new universities.

”If not for the timely intervention of your government, many lives would have been lost in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. We thank you for the efforts all geared for the well-being of the people.

”My people said I should express thank you for approving this annual programme. We humbly remind you of your promises during our last meeting.

”On this note, the executive resolved we are openly endorsing you for second term and we are presenting APC flag to you as a symbol of our endorsement,” he said.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Affairs, Mr Balaji Roberts, said that the programme was to demonstrate that dividends of democracy were provided for the people.