During the inauguration in Karu, FCT, Ankeli charged members of the committee to mobilise Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) across the country to support the re-election of the president.

The SSA said mobilising support for the President was important considering the efforts he had made in recent times to ensure inclusiveness and mainstreaming of PWDs.

‘‘We appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari whom God has used to put smiles on the faces of PWDs. For the first time in the history of Nigeria, we have a voice in government.

“We are hoping that as he wins in 2019, we pray for more appointments including ministerial position for PWDs in the country.

“We are also grateful to the leadership of the APC that has considered us worthy of being active political citizens in Nigeria. We are, therefore, prepared to do great things for this country.”

Ankeli noted that registered PWDs numbering about two million people would make a huge contribution toward the re-election of the president.

He urged the PWDs to come out en masse to vote for Buhari so as to have more opportunities during his second term.

He assured the president of full support from the grassroots for his re-election.

‘‘We are confident that our population is enormous. With the population of PWDs of about 25 million and those to vote, we are going to deliver President Muhammadu Buhari in the next election.

‘‘We are moving to the next level in life because we saw what the President was able to do in the last three years.

‘‘The next level is going to be that of a National Commission for Disabilities, a Ministry of Disability and Rehabilitation, more appointments for PWDs and the public attitude toward us will change for the better.”

Ankeli also promised more local and international scholarships for PWDs to enable them to pursue their education.

He added that the dropout syndrome of children with disabilities would also be reduced drastically.

Similarly, Mr Paul Adelabu, the Southwest Zonal Coordinator of PWDs, appealed to Buhari to sign the Disability Bill before the end of January.

Adelabu said signing the bill would give PWDs more confidence and strength to participate fully in the elections.

He also thanked the National Assembly for its role in accelerating the passage of the bill.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six zonal coordinators and 13 directors constitute members of the campaign committee.