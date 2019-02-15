The Head of Voter Education and Publicity in INEC in the state, Mr Timidi Wariowei, told newsmen in Benin that no fewer than 2, 219, 778 PVCs were received from INEC headquarters.

Out of the number, Wariowei said, 1, 735, 910 had been collected by their owners, representing 78 per cent, with the balance of 22 per cent or 483, 868 PVCs uncollected.

The window for collection of PVCs ended on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 but was extended nationwide to Monday, Feb. 11.

The extension was to ensure that no one was disenfranchised. So after the window for collection and the extension period ended, we have 483,868 left in the commission, he said

Wariowei also disclosed that the commission had trained 20, 284 ad hoc staff for the general elections, adding that the office also accredited 56 local observers to monitor the polls.

He explained that adequate logistics had been made to convey ad hoc INEC officials to various polling centres.

The commission has also deployed people to monitor the activities of all ad hoc staff during the elections with a view to ensuring discipline among them, he said.