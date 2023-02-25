ADVERTISEMENT
Election result will be acceptable to all in Ekiti — REC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ekiti, Prof. Abayomi Salami, has assured the electorate in the state that the outcome of the election would be acceptable to all.

INEC Materials [Premium Times]
The REC gave the assurance on Saturday while monitoring the presidential and national assembly elections in Ado-Ekiti, even as he commended the large turnout of voters for the exercise.

Salami said that the deployment and use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) by INEC, which in all the polling centres he had been to were working fine, would ensure the votes of the electorate count

He said that the few places were reports have reached him that the BVAS have malfunctioned, the commission was already taking proactive step to replace such machines in order for the electorate to vote.

The REC said that the massive turnout of electorate was highly impressive and the conduct of the INEC officials at the polling units was commendable.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that there were little hitches in accessing the BVAS machine in some areas, but INEC technicians, detailed for such emergencies, were promptly called to salvage the situation, especially at Ward 10, Unit 2, St. Mango Oke-Isha Ado -Ekiti.

NAN reports that at Olaoluwa Grammar School, Unit 13, Ward 11, the exercise as at the time of reporting, was going on smoothly and peacefully, without any hitch.

Also at Ward 4, Unit 1, Mobile Ajilosun, the turnout was massive and a bit rowdy, as there were arguments between some party agents, but the early arrival and intervention of the REC brought the situation to normalcy.

