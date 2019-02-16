Yasin told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on phone that the union had no comment to give on the postponement of the elections.

The union signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on logistics for movement of election materials and personnel.

Efforts made to obtain a reaction from the NURTW boss was unsuccessful.

Yasin told NAN: I have no comment. No comment.

A NAN correspondent, who monitored the traffic situation on Lagos roads, observed that the ever-busy roads in the state were free as at 9 a.m.

Mr Bisi Kazeem, Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) told NAN that the corps would go back to the drawing board following the latest development.

We have to abide by the postponement and go back to the drawing board.

As a critical stakeholder, we are very sure that we are going to be part of the briefing by INEC scheduled for 2:00 p.m. in Abuja to take further instructions, Kazeem said.

Mr Hyginus Omeje, the Sector Commander, FRSC, Lagos State, said that the corps was awaiting directives from its headquarters in Abuja, saying that the officers of the corps already deployed for the elections were at alert for further directives.

Several residents of the state, who spoke with NAN expressed disappointment over the postponement of the elections, saying that it had affected their plans and programmes.

Miss Lydia Gbegbeje, an Event Planner in Somolu, Lagos, said that the postponement was not good for her at all.

According to Gbegbeje, there are many events already scheduled for Feb. 23 but the events would have to be shifted because of the elections.

She urged the commission and politicians to always consider the ordinary people before taking any decision.

Mr Oluwole Adigun, an electrician, said: The postponement has affected my work and so many people.

I think INEC is not fair by telling us it is 100 per cent prepared for election and at the last minute, discovered logistics problems. This is not good at all. INEC did not do its home work well.

A tricycle operator, Mr Samson Aderibigbe, said that the reasons for the postponement should have been explained before now.

What was wrong was that it should not be the same Saturday when elections were to hold that INEC would announce postponement. It is very bad, he said.