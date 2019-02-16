Braimoh represents Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

NAN reports that INEC shifted Saturdays presidential and National Assembly elections by one week after a meeting, which began Friday evening ended early on Saturday.

The governorship and house of assembly, FCT area council elections have also been shifted from March 2 to March 9.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu attributed the postponement of all the scheduled elections to logistic and operational problems.

Reacting, Braimoh said: The postponement of Nigeria's national and states elections by one week each might be consternating, unexpected, financially and psychologically unnerving.

However, it would appear to be the best decision in the circumstances.

Whatever is worth doing at all is worth doing very well. Rather than INEC going on a frolic spree of experimental hypothesis on such an all important assignment, it is better to be safe than to be sorry.

Braimoh, who is seeking re-election into the Lagos Assembly said that, having cited exigencies and logistics problems as its reason, Nigerians should be calm with the commission.

I believe INEC should be understood as being courageous enough to critically, realistically and empirically appraise the situation rather than mortgaging or even sacrificing its credibility on the altar of experimentation.