Al-Yolawi, who is the Chief Imam of Area 10 Garki Jummaat Mosque, made the appeal while reacting to the postponement of election by INEC in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Abuja.

NAN reports that INEC shifted the Presidential and National Assembly elections by 7 days to Feb. 23.

The Governorship and state Assembly elections will take place on 9 March, as against March 2 initially scheduled.

The cleric described the postponement of the elections as a `very unfortunate development that could cause voter apathy in the subsequent elections because not many people could afford to travel to go and vote again.

I want to use this medium to appeal to all Nigerians irrespective of their political affiliation to accept the postponement of the election in good faith.

People should remain calm and be law abiding and continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country.

As responsible citizens, we have a duty to contribute towards peace building and sustaining the country, Al-yolawi said.

The cleric called on INEC to make concerted efforts to addressing logistics and operational challenges facing the commission at this critical time.

According to him, INEC should be sincere and provide Nigerians with timely information about it activities concerning elections.

Al-Yolawi also urged the security agencies to be proactive in intelligence gathering to curb any form of security threat that could arise due to the postponement of elections.

He stressed the need for security agencies to maintain neutrality throughout the elections and re-dedicate themselves to protect lives and property of citizens.