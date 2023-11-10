ADVERTISEMENT
Election observer lists flashpoints in Bayelsa for off-cycle governorship election

News Agency Of Nigeria

By focusing on these flashpoints, we aim to pre-emptively address any potential security concern and ensure the safety of voters, electoral officials, and other stakeholders.

It listed the flashpoints to include Brass, Nembe, Ogbia, Southern Ijaw, and Yenagoa.

As part of our collaboration to enhance the electoral process, we urge security agencies to concentrate efforts at the identified flashpoints.

“We have noticed over the last 24 hours, reported cases of intimidation and violence in some communities, particularly in Brass and Nembe local government areas.

“Recognising the significance of these local governments and the potential challenges they may pose, we call for heightened vigilance, strategic deployment, and effective communication among security personnel.

“By focusing on these flashpoints, we aim to pre-emptively address any potential security concern and ensure the safety of voters, electoral officials, and other stakeholders,’’ its Executive Director, Idris Usman, stated on Friday in Abuja.

Usman, however, commended the performance of security agencies involved in the pre-election operations, particularly the military. He acknowledged the commitment, professionalism, and diligence so far displayed by the security personnel deployed in the state to ensure a secure and conducive environment for the electoral process.

He noted that the efforts of security agencies had contributed significantly to building public confidence and ensuring the smooth conduct of pre-election activities. Usman also expressed the commitment of the team to work closely with security agencies; with INEC and with other stakeholders to ensure a successful outing.

This is to foster an atmosphere of transparency, fairness, and security throughout the electoral process as it is believed that a collaborative approach is crucial for the success of the democratic exercise in Bayelsa.

“As we move towards the governorship election on Saturday, we emphasises the importance of maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and impartiality by all parties.

“We call on Bayelsa people to cooperate with security agencies and electoral officials and contribute to the creation of a peaceful and credible electoral environment.’’ Usman added

