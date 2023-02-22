ADVERTISEMENT
Election must hold in South East - Concerned Igbo Elders

News Agency Of Nigeria

Concerned Igbo Elders, a political pressure group, says the 2023 general election must hold in the South East, because it’s an integral part of Nigeria.

Igbo (GlobalUpfront)
Chief Simon Okeke, a spokesperson for the group said this at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Okeke, a former chairman of the Police Service Commission, said individuals calling for the boycott of the election in the South East were enemies of the people.

He called on the people to come out en masse on Feb. 25 to vote for candidates of their choice.

“The state of South East today was not what they were known for. Our homeland had the tradition of peace and tranquility, industry, academic adventurism and culture of family wellbeing.

“Today, a small clique of misguided persons mostly youths, has inflicted mayhem and bloodletting to contaminate the orderly life of Ndigbo to the extent that one cannot freely go about one’s daily pursuits.

“People of the South East have been cowed into submitting to a sit at-home order,” Okeke said.

He said that the irregularity which had also been extended to the election day, when people were looking forward to using their vote to speak their mind, must not be allowed to happen.

“It is for this reason that the combined voices of elders, youths, men, women and our retired military and paramilitary officers have come out to state unequivocally and reject this situation in its entirety.

“We must speak up against those who say there should be no elections. Elections in the South East must hold,” he said.

Okeke said that the 2023 general election was the best opportunity provided for the South East to produce Nigeria’s president since Independence in 1960.

The North, East and West have come to accept that our son Peter Obi is the best out of all the Presidential candidates canvassing for votes to win the presidential election on Feb. 25.

“Any Onye Igbo thinking otherwise or standing on the fence may be of doubtful genealogy and needs to submits to DNA for proper proof of his or her true parentage.

“We request that you come out and be part of the history to vote in Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed to take the mantle of leadership and rebuild our badly divided country, to save the boat from sinking,” he said.

Okeke advised those agitating for Biafra Republic to channel their agitation non violence means.

He advised them to remember the Nigeria’s civil war and the consequential lost of lives without tangible result.

Okeke said that the South East must think strategically on how to structure the future of its people, children and grandchildren.

He said while it was a fundamental human right to demand separate states, the agitators should borrow a leave from countries such as Scotland in Britain and Barcelona in Spain making the same demand in civilised manner.

“They do it by participating actively in their country’s general elections where they sponsor candidates that will be their voice in their parliament where they argue their case and push it via a referendum to decide which way to go.

“Why not borrow a leaf from them and pursue your demand in a civilized manner?

“You can never get Biafra through violence and slaughtering yourselves and sitting at home when parents should be at work and children should be in schools,” he said.

Okeke said that that the region needed peoples to vote and not bullets.

“Your votes work better than the bullet from the gun.

“It is better you are alive to achieve your desire in peace. Best way to achieve a purpose is by use of your vote. The peace you achieve with bullets from the gun is the peace of a grave yard.

“Your vote does a better job than the bullet from the barrel of the gun. If you fail to come and vote you perpetuate your problems and your detractors will mock and lord it over you until the next election,” he said.

Okeke commended royal fathers from South East for their pronouncement of assuring of safety on the election day.

He also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari broadcast assuring that government has taken adequate security measures to allow people move freely to cast their votes without intimidation.

The event was attended by Igbo elders including Dr Ezeife Okwodike, Prof. Ihechukwu Maduike, Nze Ozichukwu, Prof. Charles Nwokeaku, Onrou Arua, retired Brig.-Gen. Austin Egwuagu, retired Maj.-Gen. Lincoln Ogunewe and retired AVM Osita Obierika.

