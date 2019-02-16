Maikudi disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau on Saturday while speaking over the postponement of the Feb. 16, Presidential and National Assembly elections.

She said All the sensitive elections materials that we have so far received are safe in the CBN vault.

On receipt of the directive from the INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, we immediately reached out to the police and the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps where we requested for and mobilised more personnel to the bank.

This will ensure the safety of the materials till next Saturday, Feb.23, for the rescheduled elections, she said.

The REC said that the commission all the political party representatives in the state were carried along at every step of its preparations for the elections including the inspection and separation of the sensitive materials at the CBN.

l am also going to call them (party representatives) to a meeting today (Saturday) and officially inform them of the postponement and the reasons attached so that we can continue to work on the same page.

The political parties in the state know that all things were moving smoothly except for the fact that we did not receive some of the sensitive materials and so as soon as our remaining materials arrive.

We will reconvene at the appropriate time to continue with the arrangement.

Meanwhile, the commissioner has confirmed that all non-sensitive materials had already arrived their destinations in the 14 local government areas of the state.

She, however, assured that adequate security would be provided to the electorate whose areas were considered volatile.

The commission had made adequate arrangements in partnership with relevant stakeholders and identified more secured places where they would vote without hindrances, Maikudi said.