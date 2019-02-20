He explained that the materials were kept in the commissions office because authorities at Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branch in the state could not take delivery of the items due to lack of space.

Yusuf, however, told newsmen in Jalingo that the materials were intact and safe at the commissions custody.

According to him, the CBN branch in the state told us that it does not have enough space to accommodate the materials.

I want to assure you that materials for the elections which arrived the state late on Friday are still intact and being sorted out.

As you are all aware, election materials for Taraba arrived through Yola Airport and got here late on Friday by road.

When the elections were shifted, the CBN was supposed to take back the materials, but CBN told us that they dont have space in their Jalingo temporarily office to keep the materials.

The CBN representative came and handed over the materials to us which are now being sorted out for onward distribution to various local government areas in the state.

We have since called the Police, Civil Defence and the DSS; we had made arrangements for the reinforcement of security at the INEC office to safeguard the materials, he said.

Yusuf said that the commission had completed the re-configuration of Smart Card Readers preparatory for the elections.

He called on people in the state to cooperate with the commission and security operatives for peaceful, free and fair polls.